Former LSU WR Malachi Dupre carted off the field in Green Bay debut | NOLA.com If the league were really worried about player safety, like they say they are... This is the kinda cheap shot that should get players suspended
|08-11-2017, 07:24 PM
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Posts: 2,787
Former LSU WR Malachi Dupre carted off the field
Former LSU WR Malachi Dupre carted off the field in Green Bay debut | NOLA.com
If the league were really worried about player safety, like they say they are...
This is the kinda cheap shot that should get players suspended for a year or whenever the injured player can play again, which ever is longer.
