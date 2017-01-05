Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Tom Brady is in better shape at age 40 than he was at age 30, or even as a rookie. His dedication to staying in the best shape possible and avoiding serious injuries has certainly played a role in his

Tom Brady On Rigors Of Practicing At 40: Im Never Sore
Tom Brady is in better shape at age 40 than he was at age 30, or even as a rookie. His dedication to staying in the best shape possible and avoiding serious injuries has certainly played a role in his ability to play at an elite level even into his late-30s.

But according to Brady, not only is practice not that hard, it doesnt even hurt.

Conventional wisdom is that professional football is a rigorous game for anyone who plays. Even just practicing would leave just about anyone at least feeling sore after a day of running around, hitting the turf, and crashing into other large humans.

Not Brady.

Im never sore, Brady told reporters after the Patriots-Texans joint practice at the GreenBrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. I could practice every day. I could practice twice a day if they let us do that, but thats not the way it goes anymore. Its just fun out here competing.

It helps that Brady cant be hit during practices, but no soreness whatsoever?

