Tom Brady On Rigors Of Practicing At 40: Im Never Sore



But according to Brady, not only is practice not that hard, it doesnt even hurt.



Conventional wisdom is that professional football is a rigorous game for anyone who plays. Even just practicing would leave just about anyone at least feeling sore after a day of running around, hitting the turf, and crashing into other large humans.



Not Brady.



Im never sore, Brady told reporters after the Patriots-Texans joint practice at the GreenBrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. I could practice every day. I could practice twice a day if they let us do that, but thats not the way it goes anymore. Its just fun out here competing.



It helps that Brady cant be hit during practices, but no soreness whatsoever?



read more Tom Brady is in better shape at age 40 than he was at age 30, or even as a rookie. His dedication to staying in the best shape possible and avoiding serious injuries has certainly played a role in his ability to play at an elite level even into his late-30s.But according to Brady, not only is practice not that hard, it doesnt even hurt.Conventional wisdom is that professional football is a rigorous game for anyone who plays. Even just practicing would leave just about anyone at least feeling sore after a day of running around, hitting the turf, and crashing into other large humans.Not Brady.Im never sore, Brady told reporters after the Patriots-Texans joint practice at the GreenBrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. I could practice every day. I could practice twice a day if they let us do that, but thats not the way it goes anymore. Its just fun out here competing.It helps that Brady cant be hit during practices, but no soreness whatsoever?