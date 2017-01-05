|
Tom Brady is in better shape at age 40 than he was at age 30, or even as a rookie. His dedication to staying in the best shape possible and avoiding serious injuries has certainly played a role in his
|08-16-2017, 11:10 PM
Tom Brady On Rigors Of Practicing At 40: Im Never Sore
Tom Brady is in better shape at age 40 than he was at age 30, or even as a rookie. His dedication to staying in the best shape possible and avoiding serious injuries has certainly played a role in his ability to play at an elite level even into his late-30s.
But according to Brady, not only is practice not that hard, it doesnt even hurt.
Conventional wisdom is that professional football is a rigorous game for anyone who plays. Even just practicing would leave just about anyone at least feeling sore after a day of running around, hitting the turf, and crashing into other large humans.
Not Brady.
Im never sore, Brady told reporters after the Patriots-Texans joint practice at the GreenBrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. I could practice every day. I could practice twice a day if they let us do that, but thats not the way it goes anymore. Its just fun out here competing.
It helps that Brady cant be hit during practices, but no soreness whatsoever?
read more
