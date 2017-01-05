|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; If labor unrest in the NFLs future is a virtual certainty, we know whos going to be presiding over it. According to Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Daily, the league is close to a deal with commissioner Roger Goodell to ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-21-2017, 08:39 AM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,786
Blog Entries: 29
|
Roger Goodell close to contract extension through 2024
If labor unrest in the NFLs future is a virtual certainty, we know whos going to be presiding over it.
According to Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Daily, the league is close to a deal with commissioner Roger Goodell to extend his contract.
Goodells current deal expires after the 2019 season, but this would take him through 2024.
read more on PFT
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|