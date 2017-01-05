Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page Roger Goodell close to contract extension through 2024

Roger Goodell close to contract extension through 2024

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; If labor unrest in the NFLs future is a virtual certainty, we know whos going to be presiding over it. According to Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Daily, the league is close to a deal with commissioner Roger Goodell to ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-21-2017, 08:39 AM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,786
Blog Entries: 29
Roger Goodell close to contract extension through 2024
If labor unrest in the NFLs future is a virtual certainty, we know whos going to be presiding over it.

According to Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Daily, the league is close to a deal with commissioner Roger Goodell to extend his contract.

Goodells current deal expires after the 2019 season, but this would take him through 2024.

read more on PFT
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« So O'dell Beckham Jr did this today... | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:58 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts