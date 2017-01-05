|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler – ProFootballTalk Already?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-23-2017, 07:05 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,804
Blog Entries: 29
|
Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|08-23-2017, 07:33 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,839
|
Re: Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler
He should be out of the NFL but he found a nice niche. Browns had big bags of money and they wanted picks and whatever else they could get for years of salary cap mismanagement. It was a smart move but the reality is sinking in; no way to dump the guy! Stuck with him. Couldn't give him away at this point. Make him a permanent practice squad QB.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|