Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler

Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler &#8211; ProFootballTalk Already?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-23-2017, 07:05 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,804
Blog Entries: 29
Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler
Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler – ProFootballTalk

Already?
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-23-2017, 07:33 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,839
Re: Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler
He should be out of the NFL but he found a nice niche. Browns had big bags of money and they wanted picks and whatever else they could get for years of salary cap mismanagement. It was a smart move but the reality is sinking in; no way to dump the guy! Stuck with him. Couldn't give him away at this point. Make him a permanent practice squad QB.
Beastmode is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Falcons pick up right where they left off last season | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:31 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts