Beastmode 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Jul 2010 Posts: 4,839

Re: Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler He should be out of the NFL but he found a nice niche. Browns had big bags of money and they wanted picks and whatever else they could get for years of salary cap mismanagement. It was a smart move but the reality is sinking in; no way to dump the guy! Stuck with him. Couldn't give him away at this point. Make him a permanent practice squad QB.