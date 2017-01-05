Jerry Jones feels 'so strongly' that players should stand for the national anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't want there to be any confusion regarding his thoughts on the matter. He does not support players sitting or kneeling or doing anything but standing for the national anthem.

"I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have," Jones said Tuesday during his appearance with Shan and RJ Tuesday on CBS Sports Radio's 105.3 The Fan. "I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it."

The Cowboys have not had any players demonstrate during the playing of the anthem, either last year or during the 2017 preseason. At least, there is not currently any public knowledge of it happening.



