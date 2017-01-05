Halo Site Donor 2016

Jim Brown: Colin Kaepernick needs to choose between being activist or football*player Colin has to make up his mind, whether hes truly an activist, or whether hes a football player, Brown said. If you try to be both in a situation, football is commercial, you have owners, you have fans, and you want to honor that if youre making that kind of money. If you have a cause, I think you should organize it, present it in a manner where its not only you standing on one knee, but a lot of people that are going to get behind each other and do something about it. I ask you one question: Who is Colin calling on to follow what hes talking about? So many of us have always done it, and were here to help anyone that wants to do it, but I would advise the young man, if youre a football player, play football. If youre going to be a real activist, use your money, use your notoriety. Link