Jim Brown: Colin Kaepernick needs to choose between being activist or football*player “Colin has to make up his mind, whether he’s truly an activist, or whether he’s a football player,” Brown said. “If you try to be both in a situation, football is commercial, you have owners, you have fans, and you want to honor that if you’re making that kind of money. If you have a cause, I think you should organize it, present it in a manner where it’s not only you standing on one knee, but a lot of people that are going to get behind each other and do something about it. I ask you one question: Who is Colin calling on to follow what he’s talking about? So many of us have always done it, and we’re here to help anyone that wants to do it, but I would advise the young man, if you’re a football player, play football. If you’re going to be a real activist, use your money, use your notoriety.” Link