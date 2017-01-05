Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page Jim Brown: Colin Kaepernick needs to choose between being activist or football*player

Jim Brown: Colin Kaepernick needs to choose between being activist or football*player

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Colin has to make up his mind, whether hes truly an activist, or whether hes a football player, Brown said. If you try to be both in a situation, football is commercial, you have owners, you have fans, and you ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-25-2017, 04:25 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,035
Blog Entries: 45
Jim Brown: Colin Kaepernick needs to choose between being activist or football*player
Colin has to make up his mind, whether hes truly an activist, or whether hes a football player, Brown said. If you try to be both in a situation, football is commercial, you have owners, you have fans, and you want to honor that if youre making that kind of money. If you have a cause, I think you should organize it, present it in a manner where its not only you standing on one knee, but a lot of people that are going to get behind each other and do something about it. I ask you one question: Who is Colin calling on to follow what hes talking about? So many of us have always done it, and were here to help anyone that wants to do it, but I would advise the young man, if youre a football player, play football. If youre going to be a real activist, use your money, use your notoriety.
Link
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
colin kaepernick, profootballtalk

« Jerry Jones feels 'so strongly' that players should stand for the national anthem | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:37 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts