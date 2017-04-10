Jerry Jones among owners trying to hijack Roger Goodell's extension



"You don't get to have this many messes over the years like Roger has had and survive it," said one owner on the call.



The NFL would need 24 owners to approve Goodell's ouster, and owners are skeptical that this can get accomplished. But one person involved in this week's conference call compared the NFL's current situation with Goodell to Major League Baseball's previous situation with Fay Vincent in September 1992, when baseball owners voted 18-9 to force him out, leaving Bud Selig to take over as the interim commissioner.







