|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Along with 16 other NFL owners, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among the leaders of a conference call Thursday to see if there were anything they still could do to hijack commissioner Roger Goodell's pending contract extension, per leagues sources ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|10-29-2017, 07:22 AM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,316
Blog Entries: 29
|
Jerry Jones among owners trying to hijack Roger Goodell's extension
Along with 16 other NFL owners, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among the leaders of a conference call Thursday to see if there were anything they still could do to hijack commissioner Roger Goodell's pending contract extension, per leagues sources involved with and on the call.
"You don't get to have this many messes over the years like Roger has had and survive it," said one owner on the call.
The NFL would need 24 owners to approve Goodell's ouster, and owners are skeptical that this can get accomplished. But one person involved in this week's conference call compared the NFL's current situation with Goodell to Major League Baseball's previous situation with Fay Vincent in September 1992, when baseball owners voted 18-9 to force him out, leaving Bud Selig to take over as the interim commissioner.
More here
|
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|10-29-2017, 09:18 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 2,051
|
Re: Jerry Jones among owners trying to hijack Roger Goodell's extension
ONCE AGAIN! GOODELL does the owners bidding.
|10-29-2017, 08:09 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,468
Blog Entries: 28
|
Re: Jerry Jones among owners trying to hijack Roger Goodell's extension
Goodell should've been gone when he colluded with Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti and Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome to try and minimize coverup Ray Rice's Domestic Assault...
Appearance of bias, or actual therein, should've been grounds for dismissal...
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|