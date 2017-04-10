Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Jerry Jones among owners trying to hijack Roger Goodell's extension

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Along with 16 other NFL owners, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among the leaders of a conference call Thursday to see if there were anything they still could do to hijack commissioner Roger Goodell's pending contract extension, per leagues sources ...

Old 10-29-2017, 07:22 AM   #1
Jerry Jones among owners trying to hijack Roger Goodell's extension
Along with 16 other NFL owners, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among the leaders of a conference call Thursday to see if there were anything they still could do to hijack commissioner Roger Goodell's pending contract extension, per leagues sources involved with and on the call.

"You don't get to have this many messes over the years like Roger has had and survive it," said one owner on the call.

The NFL would need 24 owners to approve Goodell's ouster, and owners are skeptical that this can get accomplished. But one person involved in this week's conference call compared the NFL's current situation with Goodell to Major League Baseball's previous situation with Fay Vincent in September 1992, when baseball owners voted 18-9 to force him out, leaving Bud Selig to take over as the interim commissioner.



More here
Old 10-29-2017, 09:18 AM   #2
Re: Jerry Jones among owners trying to hijack Roger Goodell's extension
ONCE AGAIN! GOODELL does the owners bidding.
Old 10-29-2017, 08:09 PM   #3
Re: Jerry Jones among owners trying to hijack Roger Goodell's extension
Goodell should've been gone when he colluded with Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti and Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome to try and minimize coverup Ray Rice's Domestic Assault...

Appearance of bias, or actual therein, should've been grounds for dismissal...
