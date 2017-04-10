|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The San Francisco 49ers have traded a 2018 second-round draft pick for New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, sources told ESPN on Monday night. New England Patriots trade Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco 49ers for draft pick...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|10-30-2017, 07:38 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,329
Blog Entries: 29
|
Whiners trade for Garappolo
The San Francisco 49ers have traded a 2018 second-round draft pick for New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, sources told ESPN on Monday night.
New England Patriots trade Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco 49ers for draft pick
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|