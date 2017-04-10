|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The Panthers and Bills have made a number of deals, which is expected since the General Managers used to work together. But nothing about this one was #asexpected. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have traded wide receiver ...
|
|
|10-31-2017, 03:38 PM
|#1
|
|
Panthers send Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo
The Panthers and Bills have made a number of deals, which is expected since the General Managers used to work together.
But nothing about this one was #asexpected.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have traded wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills for a third- and a seventh-round pick.
PFT
|10-31-2017, 03:40 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: Panthers send Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo
2nd best trade we've made this year
|10-31-2017, 04:12 PM
|#4
|
|
Re: Panthers send Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo
Great news for me. I got Funchess but he has boxing gloves for hands most of the time.
|
|
|