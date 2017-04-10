Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page Panthers send Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo

Panthers send Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The Panthers and Bills have made a number of deals, which is expected since the General Managers used to work together. But nothing about this one was #asexpected. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have traded wide receiver ...

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By ScottF

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 10-31-2017, 03:38 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,352
Blog Entries: 29
Panthers send Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo
The Panthers and Bills have made a number of deals, which is expected since the General Managers used to work together.

But nothing about this one was #asexpected.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have traded wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills for a third- and a seventh-round pick.

PFT
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 10-31-2017, 03:40 PM   #2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 5,250
Re: Panthers send Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo
2nd best trade we've made this year
73Saint likes this.
ScottF is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 10-31-2017, 03:48 PM   #3
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,752
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Panthers send Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo
I guess Buffalo need a big body red zone target.
K Major is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-31-2017, 04:12 PM   #4
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 5,108
Re: Panthers send Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo
Great news for me. I got Funchess but he has boxing gloves for hands most of the time.
Beastmode is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-31-2017, 06:13 PM   #5
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: San Francisco, CA
Posts: 13,454
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Panthers send Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo
Originally Posted by Beastmode View Post
Great news for me. I got Funchess but he has boxing gloves for hands most of the time.
And now he's their #1
saintfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Even a clock can beat the Browns | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:36 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts