Papa John is right: NFL needs better ingredients



How many fingers am I holding up? How many players are kneeling during the national anthem? How many sponsors are complaining? How many military veterans are refusing to set foot in your stadiums? Can you name the former player accusing you of collusion? How many of your tax breaks is Congress looking to revoke? And how about that great seven-game World Series produced by Major League Baseball?



You're a looking a little woozy there, NFL. I think we should head for the locker room.



The first blindside shot came from league teammate John Schnatter, the CEO of Papa John's pizza empire, who blamed his company's lagging third-quarter earnings on the players' national anthem demonstrations and what he called "poor leadership" at the top.



"This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago," Schnatter said. "Like many sponsors, we are in contact with the NFL and once the issue is resolved between the players and the owners, we are optimistic that the NFL's best years are ahead. But good or bad, leadership starts at the top, and this is an example of poor leadership."



Stock in Papa John's, which is one of the NFL's biggest TV advertisers, was down about 12 percent in trading after Schnatter's comments Wednesday (Nov. 1). He blamed his company's woes on the league's sliding TV ratings.



read more Another week of tough hits like this and we might have to put the entire National Football League in concussion protocol.How many fingers am I holding up? How many players are kneeling during the national anthem? How many sponsors are complaining? How many military veterans are refusing to set foot in your stadiums? Can you name the former player accusing you of collusion? How many of your tax breaks is Congress looking to revoke? And how about that great seven-game World Series produced by Major League Baseball?You're a looking a little woozy there, NFL. I think we should head for the locker room.The first blindside shot came from league teammate John Schnatter, the CEO of Papa John's pizza empire, who blamed his company's lagging third-quarter earnings on the players' national anthem demonstrations and what he called "poor leadership" at the top."This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago," Schnatter said. "Like many sponsors, we are in contact with the NFL and once the issue is resolved between the players and the owners, we are optimistic that the NFL's best years are ahead. But good or bad, leadership starts at the top, and this is an example of poor leadership."Stock in Papa John's, which is one of the NFL's biggest TV advertisers, was down about 12 percent in trading after Schnatter's comments Wednesday (Nov. 1). He blamed his company's woes on the league's sliding TV ratings.