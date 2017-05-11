Jerry Jones hires David Boies to fight Goodell extension



According to Ken Belson of the New York Times, Jones has hired lawyer David Boies in connection with Jones ongoing push against Goodells contract extension. Per the report, Jones told the other members of the Compensation Committee last week that he had retained Boies, a high-profiled and accomplished attorney.



Jones has threatened to file suit over the issue. No lawsuit has been filed yet, however.



According to Belson, the Compensation Committee decided to revoke Jones ad hoc status as a member of the six-owner group after he disclosed his plans last week. PFT first reported on Tuesday evening that Jones no longer is a member of the Compensation Committee, in any capacity. The reasons for his departure werent known at the time.



read more on PFT Well, now we know why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is no longer part of the Compensation Committee.According to Ken Belson of the New York Times, Jones has hired lawyer David Boies in connection with Jones ongoing push against Goodells contract extension. Per the report, Jones told the other members of the Compensation Committee last week that he had retained Boies, a high-profiled and accomplished attorney.Jones has threatened to file suit over the issue. No lawsuit has been filed yet, however.According to Belson, the Compensation Committee decided to revoke Jones ad hoc status as a member of the six-owner group after he disclosed his plans last week. PFT first reported on Tuesday evening that Jones no longer is a member of the Compensation Committee, in any capacity. The reasons for his departure werent known at the time.