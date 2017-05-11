|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; With the laundry list of players injured in Thursday nights game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, its no wonder some of the players involved in the game would question the wisdom of playing two games in five days. ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-10-2017, 07:56 AM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,448
Blog Entries: 29
|
Doug Baldwin: Thursday Night Football should be illegal
With the laundry list of players injured in Thursday nights game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, its no wonder some of the players involved in the game would question the wisdom of playing two games in five days.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin thinks the enterprise should be banned.
This s should be illegal, Baldwin said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. It is not OK. Its not OK. You can quote me on that.
This is not OK. Absolutely, guys do not have enough time to recover. You cant recover in four days.
Baldwin was one of at least 15 players hurt or injured in the game between the two teams. The Seahawks alone had 12 different players injured in some way. Cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring), tackle Duane Brown (ankle), running back C.J. Prosise (ankle), linebacker Michael Wilhoite (calf) and defensive end Frank Clark (thigh) were all knocked out of the game and did not return.
Safety Kam Chancellor (stinger), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (shoulder), quarterback Russell Wilson (jaw/concussion check), defensive tackle Nazair Jones and Baldwin (hip/groin) all had issues arise as well that they played through.
read more on PFT
|
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|