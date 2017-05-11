Doug Baldwin: Thursday Night Football should be illegal



Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin thinks the enterprise should be banned.



This s should be illegal, Baldwin said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. It is not OK. Its not OK. You can quote me on that.



This is not OK. Absolutely, guys do not have enough time to recover. You cant recover in four days.



Baldwin was one of at least 15 players hurt or injured in the game between the two teams. The Seahawks alone had 12 different players injured in some way. Cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring), tackle Duane Brown (ankle), running back C.J. Prosise (ankle), linebacker Michael Wilhoite (calf) and defensive end Frank Clark (thigh) were all knocked out of the game and did not return.



Safety Kam Chancellor (stinger), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (shoulder), quarterback Russell Wilson (jaw/concussion check), defensive tackle Nazair Jones and Baldwin (hip/groin) all had issues arise as well that they played through.



