WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,867

Panthers safety Coleman receives praise for sportsmanship



Julio Jones didn't know what to expect when Panthers safety Kurt Coleman ran over to him after he'd just dropped an easy touchdown pass in the end zone.



Instead of rubbing it in his face, Coleman put his arm around him and told Jones, ''Glory to God.''



https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nfl...hip/ar-BBEOSx3 Kudos for himJulio Jones didn't know what to expect when Panthers safety Kurt Coleman ran over to him after he'd just dropped an easy touchdown pass in the end zone.Instead of rubbing it in his face, Coleman put his arm around him and told Jones, ''Glory to God.''