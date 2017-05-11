|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Kudos for him Julio Jones didn't know what to expect when Panthers safety Kurt Coleman ran over to him after he'd just dropped an easy touchdown pass in the end zone. Instead of rubbing it in his face, Coleman put ...
|11-10-2017, 04:22 PM
|#1
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,867
Panthers safety Coleman receives praise for sportsmanship
Kudos for him
Julio Jones didn't know what to expect when Panthers safety Kurt Coleman ran over to him after he'd just dropped an easy touchdown pass in the end zone.
Instead of rubbing it in his face, Coleman put his arm around him and told Jones, ''Glory to God.''
https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nfl...hip/ar-BBEOSx3
