this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Its obvious that the Seahawks violated the concussion protocol when allowing quarterback Russell Wilson to return to Thursday nights game without a concussion evaluation. The question is whether the NFL will do anything about it. Adam Schefter of ESPN report ...

Seahawks clearly violated concussion protocol; what will NFL do about it?
Its obvious that the Seahawks violated the concussion protocol when allowing quarterback Russell Wilson to return to Thursday nights game without a concussion evaluation. The question is whether the NFL will do anything about it.

Adam Schefter of ESPN report that the Seahawks are expected to face consequences for the failure. Even if they do, what will they be?

Previously, every situation involving a player who did not receive a concussion evaluation when he apparently should have did not result in discipline for anyone. Instead, the league would find a reason to excuse the irregularity by finding some obscure loophole in the rules and issuing a dont do that again admonition.

read more on PFT
