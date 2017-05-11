Seahawks clearly violated concussion protocol; what will NFL do about it?



Adam Schefter of ESPN report that the Seahawks are expected to face consequences for the failure. Even if they do, what will they be?



Previously, every situation involving a player who did not receive a concussion evaluation when he apparently should have did not result in discipline for anyone. Instead, the league would find a reason to excuse the irregularity by finding some obscure loophole in the rules and issuing a dont do that again admonition.



