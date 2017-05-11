|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Its obvious that the Seahawks violated the concussion protocol when allowing quarterback Russell Wilson to return to Thursday nights game without a concussion evaluation. The question is whether the NFL will do anything about it. Adam Schefter of ESPN report ...
|
|
|
|
Seahawks clearly violated concussion protocol; what will NFL do about it?
Its obvious that the Seahawks violated the concussion protocol when allowing quarterback Russell Wilson to return to Thursday nights game without a concussion evaluation. The question is whether the NFL will do anything about it.
Adam Schefter of ESPN report that the Seahawks are expected to face consequences for the failure. Even if they do, what will they be?
Previously, every situation involving a player who did not receive a concussion evaluation when he apparently should have did not result in discipline for anyone. Instead, the league would find a reason to excuse the irregularity by finding some obscure loophole in the rules and issuing a dont do that again admonition.
read more on PFT
|
|
|
|