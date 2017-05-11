Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread

N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Anyone watching the Falcons Cowboys game this afternoon, bang it here. Also Live chat is open for members who want to chat and watch the game....

Like Tree3Likes

Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-12-2017, 04:25 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,410
Blog Entries: 45
N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread
Anyone watching the Falcons Cowboys game this afternoon, bang it here.

Also Live chat is open for members who want to chat and watch the game.
saintfan likes this.
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 04:29 PM   #2
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,410
Blog Entries: 45
Re: N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread
Falcons INT reversed due to offsides on defense.
Self destructive....
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 04:32 PM   #3
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,554
Re: N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread
I said I wouldn't watch any non-Saints games due to the anthem protests, but I may watch this just to see the Falcons get their ass beat.

I'm so conflicted!!!
Danno is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 04:36 PM   #4
500th Post
 
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 777
Re: N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread
As much as I love seeing Atlanta lose, Dallas is much closer to us in the standings. I'd almost rather Dallas lose this game... eh, either way I'm fine I suppose.
jnormand likes this.
frydaddy is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 04:39 PM   #5
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,863
Blog Entries: 1
Re: N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread
Cheap shot on Dez not called.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 04:41 PM   #6
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,410
Blog Entries: 45
Re: N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread
Matt Ryan INT!!!!
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 04:41 PM   #7
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: San Francisco, CA
Posts: 13,581
Blog Entries: 5
Re: N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread
Matty Ice strikes again!

\sarcasm
saintfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 04:46 PM   #8
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,410
Blog Entries: 45
Re: N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 04:47 PM   #9
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,410
Blog Entries: 45
Re: N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread
TOUCHDOWN COWGIRLS!!!!!!!
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 04:59 PM   #10
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,410
Blog Entries: 45
Re: N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread
FG Clowns

Cowgirls 7 Failclowns 3
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

« Jerry Jones hires David Boies to fight Goodell extension | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:44 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts