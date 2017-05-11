|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Anyone watching the Falcons Cowboys game this afternoon, bang it here. Also Live chat is open for members who want to chat and watch the game....
|
|
|
#3
|#3
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,554
|
Re: N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread
I said I wouldn't watch any non-Saints games due to the anthem protests, but I may watch this just to see the Falcons get their ass beat.
I'm so conflicted!!!
#4
|#4
|
500th Post
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 777
|
Re: N/S Cowboys at Falcons Thread
As much as I love seeing Atlanta lose, Dallas is much closer to us in the standings. I'd almost rather Dallas lose this game... eh, either way I'm fine I suppose.
|
|
|