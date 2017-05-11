Chris Mortensens Cancer Battle

Though he is clear of the original cancer in his throat, it has metastasized to his lungs, and he receives regular treatment to keep that at bay

Mort details how he broke the Peyton Manning retirement story, and discusses his Deflategate reporting.



What, Chris Mortensen is asked, was a dark moment for you?



He might have said it was when a doctor told him, matter-of-factly, in January 2016 that he suspected Mortensen had the most severe and advanced form of malignant throat cancer. Not good for anybody; especially bad for someone whose voice is his living. He might have said when he told his wife, Micki, the diagnosis, and she crumpled to their floor, sobbing, and then ran outside screaming, Oh God! Oh God!



But there was something worse. It was about seven months into Mortensens treatment, when he wanted to be euphoric, because the last of 35 debilitating radiation treatments, designed to burn away the tumor in his throat, was over. Now maybe hed finally start the feel like the old Mort, life-of-the-party Mort, needling-Chris Berman-on-the-set-of-Sunday Countdown Mort.



