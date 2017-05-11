|
|11-13-2017, 09:44 PM
SaintsWillWin
49ers release Tony McDaniel
Worth a look since we have a roster spot to fill?
The 49ers released defensive lineman Tony McDaniel. The move creates a roster spot for Tank Carradine, who is eligible to return from injured reserve next week and play against the Seahawks on Nov. 26.
49ers release Tony McDaniel – ProFootballTalk
