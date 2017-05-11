Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Worth a look since we have a roster spot to fill? The 49ers released defensive lineman Tony McDaniel. The move creates a roster spot for Tank Carradine, who is eligible to return from injured reserve next week and play against ...

Old 11-13-2017, 09:44 PM
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,930
49ers release Tony McDaniel
Worth a look since we have a roster spot to fill?

The 49ers released defensive lineman Tony McDaniel. The move creates a roster spot for Tank Carradine, who is eligible to return from injured reserve next week and play against the Seahawks on Nov. 26.

49ers release Tony McDaniel – ProFootballTalk
