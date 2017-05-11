Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page Bennett's behavior 'reprehensible' in leaving Packers for Pats

Bennett's behavior 'reprehensible' in leaving Packers for Pats

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; https://www.yahoo.com/sports/esiason...162811757.html...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-14-2017, 12:07 PM   #1
Moderator
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: New Haven Ct
Posts: 23,240
Bennett's behavior 'reprehensible' in leaving Packers for Pats
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/esiason...162811757.html
QBREES9 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Seahawks clearly violated concussion protocol; what will NFL do about it? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:39 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts