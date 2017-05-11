Broncos waive Kasim Edebali



Edebali appeared in nine games for the Broncos this season. He made one tackle and one quarterback hit in 55 defensive snaps and also played 163 special teams snaps.



Denver signed Edebali as an unrestricted free agent in March after he played 48 games in his first three NFL seasons with New Orleans (2014-16).





Thats it ; defensive problems solved ; that deadbeat

was the reason the broncos gave up 90 pts in two weeks. The Broncos waived outside linebacker Kasim Edebali on Tuesday.Edebali appeared in nine games for the Broncos this season. He made one tackle and one quarterback hit in 55 defensive snaps and also played 163 special teams snaps.Denver signed Edebali as an unrestricted free agent in March after he played 48 games in his first three NFL seasons with New Orleans (2014-16).