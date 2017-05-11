Halo Site Donor 2016

Goodell and NFL freaked out about Anti-Spanos banners flying over LA Chargers



FAA Emails Show NFL Was ‘Freaking Out’ Over Anti-Dean Spanos Flyover Banners | The Big Lead Apparently, Goodell and NFL used influence to remove banners flying over LA Chargers games critical of Spanos and NFL for moving team to LA.