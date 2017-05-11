|
Apparently, Goodell and NFL used influence to remove banners flying over LA Chargers games critical of Spanos and NFL for moving team to LA. FAA Emails Show NFL Was 'Freaking Out' Over Anti-Dean Spanos Flyover Banners | The Big Lead
|11-16-2017, 04:25 PM
Goodell and NFL freaked out about Anti-Spanos banners flying over LA Chargers
Apparently, Goodell and NFL used influence to remove banners flying over LA Chargers games critical of Spanos and NFL for moving team to LA.
FAA Emails Show NFL Was ‘Freaking Out’ Over Anti-Dean Spanos Flyover Banners | The Big Lead
