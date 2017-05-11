Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
TNF

Old 11-16-2017, 10:33 PM   #1
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Sep 2006
Location: on the road - now based in Oakland
Posts: 391
TNF
Does anyone else think these extreme uniform choices on TNF reeknof desperation? Perhaps the whole institution should ndustrial go away. Sitting in a bar in Atlanta. It looks like w have the world football league on the screen.
