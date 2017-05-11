Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Sheldon Richardson fined for hit on Drew Stanton, calls it 'extortion'

Sheldon Richardson fined for hit on Drew Stanton, calls it 'extortion'
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said he plans to appeal an $18,231 fine for a hit on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton.

"It's extortion," Richardson said.

The hit in question occurred in the first quarter of Seattle's 22-16 win on Nov. 9. Richardson said he was pushed in the back by a Cardinals offensive lineman and that he tried to let up before hitting Stanton's legs, which drew a penalty for roughing the passer.


"There is no way you should be taking any of my money because it wasn't a dirty hit,'' Richardson said, according to the Seattle Times. "I didn't try to hit him in the legs or nothing and once again people fail to realize it's still football. Pretty sure they are just fining guys for every personal foul and not even looking at the film and not even making the consideration of did I try to avoid the guy.''

Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
