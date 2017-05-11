|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Why am I not surprised? He proved himself to be a sneaky Lowdown snake with the Marshon Lattimore incident. NFL investigating groping accusation against Jameis Winston - NFL.com Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk...
|11-18-2017, 04:58 PM
|#1
Jamies Winston - Groping Allegatiin
Why am I not surprised? He proved himself to be a sneaky Lowdown snake with the Marshon Lattimore incident.
NFL investigating groping accusation against Jameis Winston - NFL.com
