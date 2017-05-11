Case Keenum shows teams cant evaluate quarterbacks



Mike Glennon got a contract that pays him $18 million this year with the Bears.



Jay Cutler got a contract that pays him $10 million this year with the Dolphins.



Brian Hoyer got a contract that pays him $7 million this year with the 49ers.



Case Keenum got a contract that pays him $2 million this year with the Vikings.



How has that worked out? Glennon was awful and got benched after four games. Cutler was awful and may have lost his starting job yesterday. Hoyer was awful and got benched, and then cut.



And Keenum? The guy whose contract was dwarfed by those other free agent quarterbacks? Hes an MVP candidate. Yesterday Keenum had 280 passing yards, a touchdown and no turnovers, and the Vikings whipped the previously hot Rams to improve to 8-2 and maintain a two-game lead in the NFC North. Keenum wouldnt be my first choice for league MVP, but he absolutely deserves some consideration, having played very well this season after being thrown in following a Week One injury to Sam Bradford. If Keenum plays well and the Vikings keep winning, and maybe if Carson Wentz and Tom Brady have some bad games down the stretch, Keenum really has a chance to be named league MVP.



