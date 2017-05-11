|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; If you want to know how clueless all of us and I mean everyone who watches the NFL and everyone who works in the NFL is about evaluating quarterbacks, just take a look at the contracts these four ...
|11-20-2017, 07:37 AM
Case Keenum shows teams cant evaluate quarterbacks
If you want to know how clueless all of us and I mean everyone who watches the NFL and everyone who works in the NFL is about evaluating quarterbacks, just take a look at the contracts these four free agent quarterbacks signed this year:
Mike Glennon got a contract that pays him $18 million this year with the Bears.
Jay Cutler got a contract that pays him $10 million this year with the Dolphins.
Brian Hoyer got a contract that pays him $7 million this year with the 49ers.
Case Keenum got a contract that pays him $2 million this year with the Vikings.
How has that worked out? Glennon was awful and got benched after four games. Cutler was awful and may have lost his starting job yesterday. Hoyer was awful and got benched, and then cut.
And Keenum? The guy whose contract was dwarfed by those other free agent quarterbacks? Hes an MVP candidate. Yesterday Keenum had 280 passing yards, a touchdown and no turnovers, and the Vikings whipped the previously hot Rams to improve to 8-2 and maintain a two-game lead in the NFC North. Keenum wouldnt be my first choice for league MVP, but he absolutely deserves some consideration, having played very well this season after being thrown in following a Week One injury to Sam Bradford. If Keenum plays well and the Vikings keep winning, and maybe if Carson Wentz and Tom Brady have some bad games down the stretch, Keenum really has a chance to be named league MVP.
read more
