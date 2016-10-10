|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Comedians in 20 American cities plan to salute President-elect Donald Trump during his inauguration weekend with "What a Joke Fest," a series of performances to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. ?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-21-2016, 02:33 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,180
Blog Entries: 2
|
"What a Joke Fest" set for Inauguration Weekend
Comedians in 20 American cities plan to salute President-elect Donald Trump during his inauguration weekend with "What a Joke Fest," a series of performances to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|