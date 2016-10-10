|
Watch: Big Freedia starts a holiday party with "Make It Jingle"
Big Freedia rang in the holidays this month with a block party on St. Claude Avenue and a five-song EP, A Very Big Freedia Christmazz, featuring the soon-to-be holiday classic*"Rudy, The Big Booty Reindeer" with New Orleans rap icon Ms. Tee.
