When the NOPD was on the lookout for Santa Claus This December 1973 issue of Our Beat*, the former New Orleans Police Department monthly newsletter, urged NOPD officers to be on the lookout for a rather drunk-and-disorderly-looking man going by the aliases "Saint Nick" and "Kris Kringle." Then-NOPD Superintendent Clarence Giarrusso urged anyone seeing this character to call the cops immediately.



The Louisiana Division of the City Archives shared this on



