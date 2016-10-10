Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
When the NOPD was on the lookout for Santa Claus

This December 1973 issue of Our Beat *, the former New Orleans Police Department monthly newsletter, urged NOPD officers to be on the lookout for a rather drunk-and-disorderly-looking man going by the aliases "Saint Nick" and "Kris Kringle." Then-NOPD Superintendent Clarence Giarrusso urged anyone seeing this character to call the cops immediately.

When the NOPD was on the lookout for Santa Claus
This December 1973 issue of Our Beat*, the former New Orleans Police Department monthly newsletter, urged NOPD officers to be on the lookout for a rather drunk-and-disorderly-looking man going by the aliases "Saint Nick" and "Kris Kringle." Then-NOPD Superintendent Clarence Giarrusso urged anyone seeing this character to call the cops immediately.

The Louisiana Division of the City Archives shared this on the LOU/DIV Facebook page today...

