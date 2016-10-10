|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Prytania Theatre screens beloved 1960s animated TV specials Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman on Saturday, Christmas Eve, at 10 a.m. Arts and crafts for kids begin at 9:15 a.m.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-23-2016, 04:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,184
Blog Entries: 2
|
Prytania screens beloved animated Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman Saturday morning
The Prytania Theatre screens beloved 1960s animated TV specials Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman on Saturday, Christmas Eve, at 10 a.m. Arts and crafts for kids begin at 9:15 a.m.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|