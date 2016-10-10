admin Site Admin

Prytania screens beloved animated Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman Saturday morning





The Prytania Theatre screens beloved 1960s animated TV specials Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman on Saturday, Christmas Eve, at 10 a.m. Arts and crafts for kids begin at 9:15 a.m.