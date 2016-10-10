|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Filmmaker/writer/artist John Waters, who last visited New Orleans in 2013 and 2015 ( review ), will make a return appearance March 18, 2017 at the Joy Theater with his new one-man show Filthier and Dirtier . Waters was on the ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-27-2016, 05:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,190
Blog Entries: 2
|
John Waters: Filthier and Dirtier coming to the Joy Theater March 18
Filmmaker/writer/artist John Waters, who last visited New Orleans in 2013 and 2015 (review), will make a return appearance March 18, 2017 at the Joy Theater with his new one-man show Filthier and Dirtier.
Waters was on the cover of Gambit in 2010 and spoke to us again in 2015, describing the time he lived in New Orleans and his love for the city's institutions, like Tennessee Williams, A Confederacy of Dunces, the "bus named Desire" and the Corner Pocket.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 5, 2017 at 11 a.m.
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|