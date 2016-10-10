Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Krewe of Chewbacchus to honor Carrie Fisher with second line Dec. 30

Krewe of Chewbacchus to honor Carrie Fisher with second line Dec. 30

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Following news of the death of Carrie Fisher, the actress who starred as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus announced it will hold a second-line parade in tribute to her. The event is planned ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 12-27-2016, 07:35 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,191
Blog Entries: 2
Krewe of Chewbacchus to honor Carrie Fisher with second line Dec. 30

Following news of the death of Carrie Fisher, the actress who starred as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus announced it will hold a second-line parade in tribute to her. The event is planned for 4 p.m.-11 p.m.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« John Waters: Filthier and Dirtier coming to the Joy Theater March 18 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:21 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts