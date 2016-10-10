|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Following news of the death of Carrie Fisher, the actress who starred as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus announced it will hold a second-line parade in tribute to her. The event is planned ...
|
|
|12-27-2016, 07:35 PM
|
|
Krewe of Chewbacchus to honor Carrie Fisher with second line Dec. 30
Following news of the death of Carrie Fisher, the actress who starred as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus announced it will hold a second-line parade in tribute to her. The event is planned for 4 p.m.-11 p.m.?
|
|
|
|