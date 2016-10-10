Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page New Orleans restaurants ring in 2017

New Orleans restaurants ring in 2017

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Ringing in the new year at home is nice and all, but it also can be fun to get out and spread some of that holiday cheer. Many of city?s restaurants offer New Year?s Eve and New Year?s Day spreads.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 12-29-2016, 01:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,194
Blog Entries: 2
New Orleans restaurants ring in 2017

Ringing in the new year at home is nice and all, but it also can be fun to get out and spread some of that holiday cheer. Many of city?s restaurants offer New Year?s Eve and New Year?s Day spreads.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Wedding (and groom's) cakes: See our favorites for 2016 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:28 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts