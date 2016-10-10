admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,194 Blog Entries: 2

New Orleans restaurants ring in 2017

Ringing in the new year at home is nice and all, but it also can be fun to get out and spread some of that holiday cheer. Many of city?s restaurants offer New Year?s Eve and New Year?s Day spreads.? Ringing in the new year at home is nice and all, but it also can be fun to get out and spread some of that holiday cheer. Many of city?s restaurants offer New Year?s Eve and New Year?s Day spreads.?