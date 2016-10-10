|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Glass recycling pickup will end next month in the French Quarter and Downtown Development District after a year of curbside service downtown. The city says it can "no longer justify the cost of the program to taxpayers" after "low participation" ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-29-2016, 03:37 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,195
Blog Entries: 2
|
New Orleans to end glass recycling pickup in French Quarter and DDD
Glass recycling pickup will end next month in the French Quarter and Downtown Development District after a year of curbside service downtown. The city says it can "no longer justify the cost of the program to taxpayers" after "low participation" turnout from eligible properties.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|