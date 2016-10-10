New Orleans to end glass recycling pickup in French Quarter and DDD

admin Site Admin

Glass recycling pickup will end next month in the French Quarter and Downtown Development District after a year of curbside service downtown. The city says it can "no longer justify the cost of the program to taxpayers" after "low participation" turnout from eligible properties.?