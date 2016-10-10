|
|12-30-2016, 01:30 PM
Sherlock returns with a new season on PBS starting Sunday
It has been exactly three years since BBC crime drama Sherlock debuted a new season of episodes (though a new one-off special aired a year ago). The long wait for a full dose of Sherlock comes to an end this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 with the debut of Sherlock, Season 4.?
