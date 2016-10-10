|
|12-30-2016, 07:32 PM
|#1
|
Second line Sunday: Perfect Gentlemen's parade
Perfect Gentlemen S.A. & P. Club
featuring
Extraordinary Gentlemen & Ladies S.A. & P. Club
Devastation S.A. & P. Club and Sisters of Change S.A. & P. Club
and
TBC Brass Band
(route details below)
START: Canal & Rampart, make a right on Rampart St, continue down Rampart St. to Earhart, quick right onto Earhart St to Simon Bolivar, left onto Simon Bolivar, down Simon Bolivar.?
