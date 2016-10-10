Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Second line Sunday: Perfect Gentlemen's parade

Second line Sunday: Perfect Gentlemen's parade

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Perfect Gentlemen S.A. &amp; P. Club featuring Extraordinary Gentlemen &amp; Ladies S.A. &amp; P. Club Devastation S.A. &amp; P. Club and Sisters of Change S.A. &amp; P. Club and TBC Brass Band (route details below) START: Canal &amp; Rampart, make ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 12-30-2016, 07:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,202
Blog Entries: 2
Second line Sunday: Perfect Gentlemen's parade




Perfect Gentlemen S.A. & P. Club


featuring


Extraordinary Gentlemen & Ladies S.A. & P. Club


Devastation S.A. & P. Club and Sisters of Change S.A. & P. Club


and


TBC Brass Band





(route details below)







START: Canal & Rampart, make a right on Rampart St, continue down Rampart St. to Earhart, quick right onto Earhart St to Simon Bolivar, left onto Simon Bolivar, down Simon Bolivar.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Gov. John Bel Edwards to ring in New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest (sorta) | 20 of the best albums from New Orleans artists in 2016 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:43 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts