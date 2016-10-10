admin Site Admin

Second line Sunday: Perfect Gentlemen's parade







Perfect Gentlemen S.A. & P. Club





featuring





Extraordinary Gentlemen & Ladies S.A. & P. Club





Devastation S.A. & P. Club and Sisters of Change S.A. & P. Club





and





TBC Brass Band









(route details below)















START: Canal & Rampart, make a right on Rampart St, continue down Rampart St. to Earhart, quick right onto Earhart St to Simon Bolivar, left onto Simon Bolivar, down Simon Bolivar.