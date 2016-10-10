|
Carl Anthony Barbarin Sunrise: October 22, 1985 - Sunset: December 24, 2016 New Orleans has lost yet another great young musician and band director. Trumpet player Carl Barbarin , band director at William J. Fischer Middle School, passed away December ...
|
|
|
|
RIP Carl Anthony Barbarin
Carl Anthony Barbarin
Sunrise: October 22, 1985 - Sunset: December 24, 2016
New Orleans has lost yet another great young musician and band director. Trumpet player Carl Barbarin, band director at William J. Fischer Middle School, passed away December 24, 2016 at the young age of 31.?
|
|
|
|