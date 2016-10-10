admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,204 Blog Entries: 2

RIP Carl Anthony Barbarin





Carl Anthony Barbarin



Sunrise: October 22, 1985 - Sunset: December 24, 2016









New Orleans has lost yet another great young musician and band director. New Orleans has lost yet another great young musician and band director. Trumpet player Carl Barbarin , band director at William J. Fischer Middle School, passed away December 24, 2016 at the young age of 31.?