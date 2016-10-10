Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
RIP Carl Anthony Barbarin

Carl Anthony Barbarin Sunrise: October 22, 1985 - Sunset: December 24, 2016 New Orleans has lost yet another great young musician and band director. Trumpet player Carl Barbarin , band director at William J. Fischer Middle School, passed away December 24, 2016 at the young age of 31.

RIP Carl Anthony Barbarin



Carl Anthony Barbarin


Sunrise: October 22, 1985 - Sunset: December 24, 2016





New Orleans has lost yet another great young musician and band director. Trumpet player Carl Barbarin, band director at William J. Fischer Middle School, passed away December 24, 2016 at the young age of 31.?
