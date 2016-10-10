admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,205 Blog Entries: 2

Swami Sankarananda visits New Orleans Jan. 4-15



On New Year?s Day 2014, the man called Swami Sankarananda ? who will be visiting New Orleans Jan. 4-15 ? began a nine-month, almost 3,000-mile trek across the United States, carrying nothing but necessities in a 25-pound backpack: a sleeping bag, razor, toiletries, socks, camera, mobile phone, headlamp and 1-liter water bottle. Wearing the orange dhoti of a Hindu monk, he resolved to ?walk in prayer unceasing for all to know peace.? In an exception to this simplicity, he posted daily on Facebook, sharing personal interactions and observations.



? On New Year?s Day 2014, the man called Swami Sankarananda ? who will be visiting New Orleans Jan. 4-15 ? began a nine-month, almost 3,000-mile trek across the United States, carrying nothing but necessities in a 25-pound backpack: a sleeping bag, razor, toiletries, socks, camera, mobile phone, headlamp and 1-liter water bottle. Wearing the orangeof a Hindu monk, he resolved to ?walk in prayer unceasing for all to know peace.? In an exception to this simplicity, he posted daily on Facebook, sharing personal interactions and observations.