On New Year?s Day 2014, the man called Swami Sankarananda ? who will be visiting New Orleans Jan. 4-15 ? began a nine-month, almost 3,000-mile trek across the United States, carrying nothing but necessities in a 25-pound backpack: a sleeping ...
|12-31-2016, 11:36 AM
|#1
Swami Sankarananda visits New Orleans Jan. 4-15
On New Year?s Day 2014, the man called Swami Sankarananda ? who will be visiting New Orleans Jan. 4-15 ? began a nine-month, almost 3,000-mile trek across the United States, carrying nothing but necessities in a 25-pound backpack: a sleeping bag, razor, toiletries, socks, camera, mobile phone, headlamp and 1-liter water bottle. Wearing the orange dhoti of a Hindu monk, he resolved to ?walk in prayer unceasing for all to know peace.? In an exception to this simplicity, he posted daily on Facebook, sharing personal interactions and observations.
