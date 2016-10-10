|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; As we dropkick 2016 into a pit of snakes, let's look back at the last greasy-thumbed tweets fired off before our very ugly baby of a New Year arrived. It's got all the classics: hating on the Saints, incredulous reactions ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-03-2017, 08:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,211
Blog Entries: 2
|
Y@ Speak: still writing "Drunk Don Lemon" on all my checks
As we dropkick 2016 into a pit of snakes, let's look back at the last greasy-thumbed tweets fired off before our very ugly baby of a New Year arrived. It's got all the classics: hating on the Saints, incredulous reactions to the weather, municipal failures, Sidney Torres, crime and DeRay's bookbag.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|