this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Elmwood Theater and Fathom Events will screen the third and final episode of Sherlock, Season 4 on Monday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. Included is a 15-minute cast-and-crew interview program exclusive to the theatrical screenings.?...
01-04-2017, 02:30 PM
Elmwood Theater will screen Sherlock, Season 4 finale
The Elmwood Theater and Fathom Events will screen the third and final episode of Sherlock, Season 4 on Monday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. Included is a 15-minute cast-and-crew interview program exclusive to the theatrical screenings.?
