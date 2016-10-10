admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,213 Blog Entries: 2

Elmwood Theater will screen Sherlock, Season 4 finale





The Elmwood Theater and Fathom Events will screen the third and final episode of Sherlock, Season 4 on Monday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. Included is a 15-minute cast-and-crew interview program exclusive to the theatrical screenings.? The Elmwood Theater and Fathom Events will screen the third and final episode ofon Monday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. Included is a 15-minute cast-and-crew interview program exclusive to the theatrical screenings.?