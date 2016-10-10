admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,214 Blog Entries: 2

New Orleanian Kyle Banks performs in The Lion King at Saenger Theatre

Kyle Banks grew up in New Orleans, where he performed at NOCCA and studied at St. Augustine High School and Dillard University. He was cast in the Broadway production of The Lion King in 2003 and has since performed in New York and touring productions.? Kyle Banks grew up in New Orleans, where he performed at NOCCA and studied at St. Augustine High School and Dillard University. He was cast in the Broadway production ofin 2003 and has since performed in New York and touring productions.?