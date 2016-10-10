Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page New Orleanian Kyle Banks performs in The Lion King at Saenger Theatre

New Orleanian Kyle Banks performs in The Lion King at Saenger Theatre

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Kyle Banks grew up in New Orleans, where he performed at NOCCA and studied at St. Augustine High School and Dillard University. He was cast in the Broadway production of The Lion King in 2003 and has since performed in ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-04-2017, 05:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,214
Blog Entries: 2
New Orleanian Kyle Banks performs in The Lion King at Saenger Theatre

Kyle Banks grew up in New Orleans, where he performed at NOCCA and studied at St. Augustine High School and Dillard University. He was cast in the Broadway production of The Lion King in 2003 and has since performed in New York and touring productions.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Elmwood Theater will screen Sherlock, Season 4 finale | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:13 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts