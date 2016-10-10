|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|01-04-2017, 05:30 PM
New Orleanian Kyle Banks performs in The Lion King at Saenger Theatre
Kyle Banks grew up in New Orleans, where he performed at NOCCA and studied at St. Augustine High School and Dillard University. He was cast in the Broadway production of The Lion King in 2003 and has since performed in New York and touring productions.?
