Hogs for the Cause announces music schedule for March 31-April 1





Headliners include Shovels and Rope, London Souls, Futurebirds, Railroad Earth, Seratones, George Porter Jr. and many others.? Hogs for the Cause , the barbecue and pig roast festival and fundraiser, moves to the UNO Lakefront Arena grounds for its March 31-April 1 event. It announced the music schedule for its three music stages.Headliners include Shovels and Rope, London Souls, Futurebirds, Railroad Earth, Seratones, George Porter Jr. and many others.?