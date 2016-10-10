|
|01-05-2017, 12:31 PM
|#1
Hogs for the Cause announces music schedule for March 31-April 1
Hogs for the Cause, the barbecue and pig roast festival and fundraiser, moves to the UNO Lakefront Arena grounds for its March 31-April 1 event. It announced the music schedule for its three music stages.
Headliners include Shovels and Rope, London Souls, Futurebirds, Railroad Earth, Seratones, George Porter Jr. and many others.?
