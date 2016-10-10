|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; It's January, the perfect time to resolve to read something other than Facebook and Us Weekly *("Stars: they're just like us!") this year. Get inspired by our list of literary highlights taking place around town this month.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-06-2017, 10:31 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,218
Blog Entries: 2
|
Books roundup: Six book-related events in January in New Orleans
It's January, the perfect time to resolve to read something other than Facebook and Us Weekly*("Stars: they're just like us!") this year. Get inspired by our list of literary highlights taking place around town this month.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|