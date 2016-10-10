admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,218 Blog Entries: 2

Books roundup: Six book-related events in January in New Orleans It's January, the perfect time to resolve to read something other than Facebook and Us Weekly*("Stars: they're just like us!") this year. Get inspired by our list of literary highlights taking place around town this month.? It's January, the perfect time to resolve to read something other than Facebook and*("Stars: they're just like us!") this year. Get inspired by our list of literary highlights taking place around town this month.?