admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,219 Blog Entries: 2

New Orleans Twitter is going king cake crazy



Ah, Jan. 6. The weather outside is frightful (more frightening than the King Cake Baby, even) but in offices, schools and homes around town, people are sinking their teeth into the first legal king cakes of 2017.? Ah, Jan. 6. The weather outside is frightful (more frightening than the King Cake Baby, even) but in offices, schools and homes around town, people are sinking their teeth into the firstking cakes of 2017.?