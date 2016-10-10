admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,220 Blog Entries: 2

New Orleans celebrates Bowie's birthday New Orleans celebrated the life of David Bowie Blackstar. On Jan. 16, 2016, members of Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Arcade Fire led a parade from the hall to the Mississippi River, attracting hundreds of people dressed as spiders from Mars, goblin kings and queens and dukes of all colors.



Bowie would have turned 70 on Jan. 8.? New Orleans celebrated the life of David Bowie with a memorial parade through the French Quarter following his death last year, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his monumental final album. On Jan. 16, 2016, members of Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Arcade Fire led a parade from the hall to the Mississippi River, attracting hundreds of people dressed as spiders from Mars, goblin kings and queens and dukes of all colors.Bowie would have turned 70 on Jan. 8.?