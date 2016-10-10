admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,223 Blog Entries: 2

Review: Elle





?Provocateur? may be the word that best describes Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven. The director?s forays into science fiction mostly have resulted in cult favorites like RoboCop and Starship Troopers, violent and audacious films with a satirical bite not often found in sci-fi.? ?Provocateur? may be the word that best describes Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven. The director?s forays into science fiction mostly have resulted in cult favorites likeand, violent and audacious films with a satirical bite not often found in sci-fi.?