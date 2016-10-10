admin Site Admin

Bill Maher to perform at the Saenger Theatre March 18

Bill Maher, comedian and host of HBO's weekly political talk show Real Time, will perform Saturday, March 18 at the Saenger Theatre. Maher — whose controversial show and its Politically Incorrect predecessor skewered the right, religion and the media — has performed stand-up since the late '70s and released more than a dozen hour-long specials, including 2014's Emmy-nominated Live from DC.