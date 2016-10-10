|
|01-09-2017, 12:30 PM
Bill Maher to perform at the Saenger Theatre March 18
Bill Maher, comedian and host of HBO's weekly political talk show Real Time,*will perform Saturday, March 18 at the Saenger Theatre. Maher ? whose controversial show and its Politically Incorrect predecessor skewered the right, religion and the media ? has performed stand-up since the late '70s and released more than a dozen hour-long specials, including 2014's Emmy-nominated*2014?s <i>Live from DC.?
