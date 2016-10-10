admin Site Admin

Bobby Jindal's back, with more health care advice

? Former Gov. Bobby Jindal ? who made fierce criticism of the Affordable Care Act a cornerstone of his aborted run for president ? wrote an op-ed yesterday fortitled "How to Drain the Health Care Swamp." "We must repeal all of the new Obamacare spending and taxes," Jindal wrote, "and consider that our baseline against which we measure any repeal plan."