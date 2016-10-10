|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Former Gov. Bobby Jindal ? who made fierce criticism of the Affordable Care Act a cornerstone of his aborted run for president ? wrote an op-ed yesterday for Politico titled "How to Drain the Health Care Swamp." "We must repeal ...
Bobby Jindal's back, with more health care advice
Former Gov. Bobby Jindal ? who made fierce criticism of the Affordable Care Act a cornerstone of his aborted run for president ? wrote an op-ed yesterday for Politico titled "How to Drain the Health Care Swamp."
"We must repeal all of the new Obamacare spending and taxes," Jindal wrote, "and consider that our baseline against which we measure any repeal plan."
