admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,228 Blog Entries: 2

Theater and comedy events in New Orleans this week (Jan. 10-16, 2017) White Rabbit Red RabbitThu.-Fri. Jan. 12-27 | Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour's unique work explores isolation, censorship and*manipulation in a work the actor sees for the first time on stage.? White Rabbit Red RabbitThu.-Fri. Jan. 12-27 | Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour's unique work explores isolation, censorship and*manipulation in a work the actor sees for the first time on stage.?