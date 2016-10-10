|
Nuit Belge, an event combining Belgian and Belgian-style beers and food from local restaurants, is Feb. 3 at Generations Hall. Nuit Belge includes 14 local restaurants plus St. James Cheese Company and Alabama?s Murder Point Oyster Company. Participating restaurants ...
|
|
|01-10-2017, 11:30 AM
Brewsday Tuesday: Nuit Belge features Belgian beers with local restaurants
Nuit Belge, an event combining Belgian and Belgian-style beers and food from local restaurants, is Feb. 3 at Generations Hall. Nuit Belge includes 14 local restaurants plus St. James Cheese Company and Alabama?s Murder Point Oyster Company.
Participating restaurants include Angeline, Boucherie, Cochon Butcher and Primitivo.?
