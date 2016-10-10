admin Site Admin

Q&A: Holly Baker of HGTV?s Big Easy Reno

Five years ago, the extent of Holly Baker?s handiwork was hammering nails to hang pictures, and she had never touched a saw. Now, she?s not afraid to get her hands dirty, and viewers can watch her on new episodes of HGTV?s Big Easy Reno , in which she and her team will be tasked with renovating the homes of two local families.?