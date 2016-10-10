|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Five years ago, the extent of Holly Baker?s handiwork was hammering nails to hang pictures, and she had never touched a saw. Now, she?s not afraid to get her hands dirty, and viewers can watch her on new episodes of ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-10-2017, 06:33 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,238
Blog Entries: 2
|
Q&A: Holly Baker of HGTV?s Big Easy Reno
Five years ago, the extent of Holly Baker?s handiwork was hammering nails to hang pictures, and she had never touched a saw. Now, she?s not afraid to get her hands dirty, and viewers can watch her on new episodes of HGTV?s Big Easy Reno, in which she and her team will be tasked with renovating the homes of two local families.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|