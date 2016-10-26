Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
New Orleans marches against Trump

Protests, parades, comedy and other inauguration week events On Friday, Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., becoming the 45th President of the United States.

New Orleans marches against Trump
Protests, parades, comedy and other inauguration week events On Friday, Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., becoming the 45th President of the United States. As has been the case with most of his predecessors? inaugurations, protests also have been planned in Washington that weekend, as well as in cities around the country, including New Orleans.?
